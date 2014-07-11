Alaska News Nightly: July 10, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Sportsmen’s Bill Falls To Senate Gridlock

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

A bill to ensure hunters have access to federal land was blocked in the U.S. Senate today, even though nearly half the Senate had co-sponsored it.

Mead Treadwell, 'Big-Picture Guy,' Runs for U.S. Senate

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell is the only Republican running for U.S. Senate who has actually won elected office before. Still, his fundraising is eclipsed by the candidacy of a former friend, ex- Alaska attorney General Dan Sullivan, and he labors to prove he’s as conservative as rival Joe Miller.

Gov’s Office Considers Suing Xerox Over Botched System Rollout

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

The Governor's office may sue Xerox Corporation for the bungled rollout of a new system to process Medicaid claims.

Ellis, Gara Ask DOT To Delay Demolition Of Two Anchorage Houses

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A move by the state Department of Transportation to demolish two houses in an Anchorage neighborhood has become a political issue.

Alaska Harnesses Power of Tides, Rivers, and Waves

Joaquin Palomino, APRN Intern

While Alaska is known for its oil, it’s also home to another energy source: Hydrokinetic power, which uses turbines to harness energy from tides, rivers, and waves. Four separate test projects are underway this summer, and many more could be just around the corner.

Preliminary Figures Show Dismal Walrus Harvest From Poor Weather

Zachariah Hughes, KNOM – Nome

For the second year in a row, the number of walrus harvested for subsistence on St. Lawrence Island is far below normal.

Rare Ribbon Seal Sighting In Prince William Sound

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

A federal wildlife technician got a rare treat in Prince William Sound on Wednesday. Marty Reedy was driving a boat for a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seabird and marine mammal survey when a colleague pointed out a seal that didn't look quite right.

TODAY Show Live From Juneau

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

About 1,500 people showed up for an early morning live broadcast of the TODAY Show from Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier. They waved signs, cheered and waited hours for a chance to be on national TV for a few seconds.

‘Finding Bigfoot’ in the Y-K Delta in Search of Miluquyuliq

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

The cast and crew of the Animal Planet TV show Finding Bigfoot is in Bethel to record eyewitness accounts of the creature known locally as “Hairy Man.”