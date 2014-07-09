Alaska News Nightly: July 8, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Kodiak CommSta Killer Sentenced To 4 Consecutive Life Terms

Jay Barrett, KMXT – Kodiak

The man convicted of a 2012 double murder at the Kodiak Coast Guard Base will spend the rest of his life in federal prison. Sixty-three-year-old James Wells was sentenced Tuesday to four consecutive life sentences in federal court in Anchorage.

Helicopter Service To Diomede Halted Amid Contract Snag

Zachariah Hughes, KNOM – Nome

Transportation to one of Alaska’s most remote communities has stopped, because of a contract delay that’s tying up funds.

Merged Alaska Dispatch News Website Launches

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

The Alaska Dispatch and Anchorage Daily News websites Tuesday merged under a new name – Alaska Dispatch News. The new name will soon appear in the print edition as well.

National Geographic Remaps Melting Arctic

Sarah Yu, KTOO – Juneau

A new National Geographic Atlas of the World is coming out this fall, and it’s already controversial.

The tenth edition of the world atlas depicts Arctic sea ice during a record-low year. Some scientists say that’s not representative.

Study Says Wolf Deaths Have Implications For Pack

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

A new study indicates that the death of a wolf has implications for the rest of the pack, depending on the size of the pack and the dead wolf’s sex. The study is in response to the legal trapping of a breeding female that was part of a well-known wolf pack that was frequently spotted in Denali National Park.

Southeast Housing Project Targeting Rural, Native Communities

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

What kind of housing will Southeast Alaska communities need in the future?

Tlingit-Haida Regional Housing Authority is looking to answer that question with a housing needs assessment due out in September. The nonprofit says it will use the study to secure funds for housing projects, including some targeting rural and Native communities.

Mushers Relieved As Kusko Fishing Restrictions Loosened

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

Dog mushers in remote Alaska are breathing a collective sigh of relief as fishing restrictions are being relaxed on the Kuskokwim River. Mushers along that Western Alaskan river feed their dogs fish because it’s nutritious and inexpensive. But this year, because of restrictions, they got a late start.

Dairy Farm Doubles As Educational Opportunity

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A determined woman named Louise Kellog established a dairy farm in Palmer in the days after World War II. These days, Spring Creek Farm honors her legacy with educational programs that operate on the original dairy site. Alaska Pacific University, which manages the land, is balancing expanding the farm's viability as an educational center, with keeping it's open spaces undisturbed.