Alaska News Nightly: July 3, 2014

Lawsuit Challenging Native Language Needs at Polls Winds Down

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

A lawsuit over whether or not the state of Alaska's division of elections has adequately met the needs of Native language speakers for election materials is winding down in a federal court in Anchorage.

Shaktoolik Erects Coastal Berm to Delay Relocation

Anna Rose MacArthur, KNOM – Nome

For years agency reports have listed Shaktoolik as eroding with immediate need for relocation. But without government funding, little action has been taken and erosion has progressed. Now the people of Shaktoolik are taking matters into their own hands and building a coastal berm to protect their community.

After Floods, Huslia Earmarked $356,000 In Federal Funds

Associated Press

More than $270,000 in federal funds will help relocate five homes in Huslia following flooding and erosion on the Koyukuk River last month. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development authorized the money under its "imminent threat" funds. It supplements another $85,000 in funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to cover the full $356,000 cost.

Honor Flag Arrives in Anchorage

Joaquin Palomino, APRN – Anchorage

The “honor flag,” an American Flag that travels the country honoring those that lost their lives in the line of duty, arrived in Anchorage yesterday just in time for 4th of July weekend.

B.C. Pipeline Plans May Mean More Bering Sea Oil Tankers

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

Last month, the Canadian government gave conditional approval to the Northern Gateway pipeline in British Columbia. If it’s built, it’ll bring hundreds more oil tankers through the Bering Sea. That’s putting pressure on the Aleutian Islands to get ready for an increase in vessel traffic.

Air Force Delays Scrapping Research Facility; UAF Seeks Takeover

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Air Force has agreed to delay its plans to demolish a $300 million research facility near Glennallen to allow more time to work out a deal to transfer ownership to the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

Bear Urine Tested as Musk Ox Repellent in Nome

Jenn Ruckel, KNOM – Nome

A unique smell has been wafting through parts of Nome this past week, but it’s not your typical summer fragrance. It’s the smell of bear urine, and it’s part of a new plan being tested to keep musk oxen herds out of town. Tony Gorn is a biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Nome.

Despite Higher Fees, Sitka's ANB Harbor A Welcome Upgrade

Greta Mart, KACW – Sitka

Boats returned in March to the newly-rebuilt ANB Harbor in Sitka, but wasn’t until just last week that local officials cut the ribbon on the project. KCAW’s Greta Mart attended the ceremony, to learn what people thought of the finished product.

Juneau Utility Sold for $170 Million to Outside Purchaser

Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau’s Alaska Electric Light and Power has merged with Spokane-based Avista Corp. The sale was announced in November and the $170 million purchase closed on Tuesday.