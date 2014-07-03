Alaska News Nightly: July 2, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

One Person Dies in Fatal Crash at Merrill Field

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

A small airplane crashed during takeoff this morning around 8:25 am at Merrill Field in Anchorage. The pilot and sole occupant is confirmed dead.

Alaska Arctic Policy Commission Listens to Community Input

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The Alaska Arctic Policy Commission held a listening session today in Anchorage. The aim was to get more statewide input, especially from the Alaska Native community, on how the Commission should try to shape future Arctic policy.

Soboleff Wins Sealaska Board Seat, Nelson Becomes Chairman

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The regional Native corporation for Southeast Alaska has a new CEO, a new board chairman and a new board member.

Leaders of Juneau-headquartered Sealaska are following a direction set by their predecessors. But they promise some changes, following a recent board election.

Parnell: Pipeline Agreement Signed

The Associated Press

Gov. Sean Parnell says an agreement has been signed that allows for the next stage in pursuing a major liquefied natural gas project.

U.S. Senator Still After ANC Contracting Advantages

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

A U.S. Senator from Missouri is continuing her crackdown on the advantages Alaska Native Corporations enjoy in government contracting.

Rainy Weather Continuing Into July

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Rain continues to fall across the central and eastern interior as July extends a trend that made June Fairbanks rainiest on record.

Rain Causing Problems On Interior Roads

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The rain is resulting in dangerous driving conditions. State Department of Transportation Northern Region spokeswoman Meadow Bailey says she issued numerous travel advisories this morning.

Largest Bristol Bay King Salmon Run Reaches Minimum Escapement

Mike Mason, KDLG – Dillingham

The largest king salmon run in Bristol Bay has reached the lower end of the escapement goal but the managers with Fish and Game are hoping for more.

Strong Chum Runs Mean Salmon Openings In Norton Sound

Zachariah Hughes, KNOM – Nome

As severe restrictions on Chinooks continue to hit subsistence users, early signs of strong chum runs are leading the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to announce some unanticipated commercial openings.

UAA Undergoes Prioritization Process

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

With budget cuts and declining state funding looming, the University of Alaska Anchorage is in the process of scrutinizing its priorities to figure out what is sustainable, and what is not.

Rural Housing Loans Open Doors For Affordability In Juneau

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Residents of the capital city now qualify for “rural” federal housing loans from the Department of Agriculture after Congress raised the population cap for communities to qualify. The loans make home ownership more accessible in a city that lists affordable housing as one of its top issues.