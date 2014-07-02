Alaska News Nightly: July 1, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Gubernatorial Challenger Would Prefer To Face Parnell On His Own

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

In the three-way race for governor, Sean Parnell's two challengers have developed bit of a chummy relationship. But now, one of those candidates says he doesn't want to have to compete with the other at all. Walker would rather face the governor alone.

Treadwell Urges US to Check Putin in Arctic; Sullivan Spotlights 'Pro-Putin Rally'

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

In a recent speech in Washington, D.C., Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell spoke of the need to stay on neighborly terms with Russia. It’s caused a bit of a ruckus. Dan Sullivan, Treadwell’s rival in the GOP primary for U.S Senate, issued an email Monday saying Treadwell attended a “pro-Putin rally.”

State Seeks to Join Izembek Lawsuit

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

The State of Alaska has tried to back up the village of King Cove on their quest to build a road through protected wilderness. Now, the state’s prepared to follow them into court.

UAF Releases Plan For Budget Cuts

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has released a list of budget cuts to be implemented during the new fiscal year. The reductions affect a wide range of programs and services.

Possible Growth at Ted Stevens Airport Has Some Concerned

Joaquin Palomino, APRN Intern

Every five to seven years, the Ted Stevens International Airport releases a new master plan, which details upcoming changes at Alaska’s busiest air hub. The document allows the airport to qualify for federal funding, and was released earlier this week. While there are a lot of hypothetical's in it, the plan makes one thing fairly clear: As Alaska grows and as more visitors come to the state, the airport will have to adapt, which concerns some residents.

Southeast Summer King Fishing Opens With Record Hopes

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW – Sitka

While much of the state is experiencing low king salmon runs, it's an entirely different story in Southeast, where fishermen are looking at a record high target harvest.

Fairbanks Weathers Wettest June On Record

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

It’s official. Last month was Fairbanks wettest June on record. National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Bartus credits precipitation that began late Monday with taking the total just past the previous record.

Predator Run-Ins Threaten Hikers in the Chugach

Monica Gokey, KSKA – Anchorage

A Fish and Game biologist says three wolves appear to have killed a hiker’s dog before stalking the dog’s owner on a popular trail just outside Anchorage last month. Another hiker’s account of a similar incident on a nearby trail may leave some wondering if canine predators are a growing threat on local trails.

New Dock at Jewel Lake Makes Area Accessible to Everyone

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Anchorage's Parks and Recreation Department opened a new dock on Jewel Lake yesterday. Unlike the previous, weather-damaged facility that loomed 15 feet over the water, this one makes the lake accessible – to everyone.