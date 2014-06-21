Alaska News Nightly: June 20, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Convicted Killer Joshua Wade Claims Responsibility for 3 Additional Murders

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

The Anchorage Police Department and FBI are investigating claims by convicted Anchorage killer Joshua Wade that he is responsible for three additional murders.

Family of Wade's Alleged New Victim Demands Justice

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

As Wade promises details about additional murders he claims to have committed, the family of one of his alleged new victims says they’re feeling their loss once again … and they’re angry Wade won’t face new charges or a trial for the murders.

House Ethics Panel Accused Don Young of Misusing Campaign Funds, Accepting Improper Gifts

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

The U.S. House Ethics Committee today issued a letter of reproval to Alaska Congressman Don Young for accepting multiple hunting trips as gifts in violation of the House Gift Rule. The committee says he should repay $59,000 for gifts and expenses related to 15 hunting trips between 2001 and 2013.

State Rebuffs A Challenge to Its Gay Marriage Ban

The Associated Press

The state denies its laws on marriage curb the constitutional rights of five same-sex couples suing over Alaska's gay marriage ban.

Fairbanks Area Sees Heavy Rainfall, Flooding

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks area has seen some impressive rainfall over the last few days. National Weather Service meteorologist John Lingass reports 2 to 3 inches around Fairbanks, and 3 to 4 inches over the hills northeast of town. The heavy rains are causing flooding along rivers.

New Placer Mining Permits Proposed

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Interior miners aren’t happy with changes proposed to federal permits for small scale placer operations that impact water resources, including wetlands. Dozens attended an Army Corps of Engineers public meeting in Fairbanks this week on the proposals.

Fishers Flock to Anchorage's Slam'n Salm'n Derby

Joaquin Palomino, APRN – Anchorage

This weekend hundreds of fishing enthusiasts will be crowding Ship Creek in Anchorage, trying to snag a monster king salmon. The fishing frenzy is part of the slamin salmon derby, a 10-day long competition and fundraiser.