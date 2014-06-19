Alaska News Nightly: June 18, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Seismic Flare-Ups Leave Scientists Searching for Answers

Annie Ropiek, KUCB – Unalaska

In the past few months, Alaska’s seen a flurry of volcanic eruptions and sizable earthquakes. It’s disrupted life in the Aleutian Islands and the far western Brooks Range -- and it’s got scientists wondering how all the activity might be connected.

Anxiety and Threats on the Kuskokwim as First Salmon Gillnet Opening Nears

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Four weeks into salmon fishing restrictions, the atmosphere along the Kuskokwim River is tense. At a meeting Tuesday the stress of the closures are causing was obvious as gillnet openings loom on the horizon.

Parnell Announces New Agreement With TransCanada

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state and Transcanada Corp. have formally ended their relationship under terms of the Alaska Gasline Inducement Act. Governor Sean Parnell shared the news in an address to the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

B.C. Developers Defend Near-Border Mines

Ed Schoenfeld, KRBD – Juneau

Plans for mines in northwest British Columbia, just across Alaska's border, are being blasted by tribal, fishing and environmental groups in Southeast Alaska. Critics say they’ll pollute rivers that cross the border, damaging or destroying salmon and other fish runs. But what do we hear from the mining side of the story?

DEC Works To Contain Fuel Spill on Dalton Highway

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Water is being used to flush fuel out of the tundra, where a tanker truck rolled off the Dalton Highway earlier this month. The Nana Corporation truck is estimated to have leaked in excess of 2,500 gallons of fuel near milepost 299, about 110 miles south of Deadhorse.

Stolen Dance Paddle Recovered in Juneau

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau Police are reporting the recovery of an 8-foot dance paddle that was stolen Saturday after the end of Celebration, the big biennial cultural event in the Capital City.

Front Street Clinic Opens Its Services to All



Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau’s Front Street Clinic is now providing service to the general public while also continuing care for the homeless.

Three Sitka Artists, Three Grants -- One Last Name



Greta Mart, KCAW – Sitka

Last month, the Rasmuson Foundation announced the recipients of this year’s individual artist awards and grants. Several Sitka artists were on that list, and three of them share the same last name.