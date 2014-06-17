Alaska News Nightly: June 16, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Seismic Storm Continues in Noatak with Fifth 5.7 Quake

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

The seismic storm in the far-western arm of the Brooks Range that began nearly two months ago continued early this morning.

Rebuilding Continues In Galena

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

With warm weather here, construction projects are getting underway across the state. In Galena, the sight of houses going up is particularly welcome. The 400-person village is still recovering from a catastrophic flood that occurred last year, when the break-up of an ice jam caused the Yukon River to overflow.

Public Comment Open on ‘Land Into Trust’ Until June 30

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

The U.S. Department of Interior is asking for public comments on a new policy that will allow it to take land into trust for Alaska Native tribes. Alaska Native leaders say the change, after years of litigation, brings them one step closer to self-determination.

Tentative Deal Reached On Ferry Union Contract

The Associated Press

The state has reached tentative agreement on a new, three-year contract with the largest union representing Alaska Marine Highway System workers.

Crews Making Progress On 100-Mile Creek Fire

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Mangers of the 100 Mile Creek Wildfire response are bracing for high winds. The 23,000 acre fire west of Delta Junction could have south winds gusting to 35 miles per hour, and humidity in the 25 percent range.

Invasive Species Could Increase As Climate Warms

Joaquin Palomino, APRN Intern

For the past few years Alaska has tried to eradicate its only known invasive aquatic plant: Elodea. The sturdy weed has taken root in a handful of the state's water bodies, threatening native birds, fish, and fauna. As ocean temperatures increase and icy days decrease, researchers worry it's only a matter of time before Elodea-and other invasive plants and animals-spread throughout Alaska.

Weaving A Journey Of Change

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

The biennial culture and dance festival Celebration ended Saturday night in Juneau with a Grand Exit.

The festival, organized by Sealaska Heritage Institute, included performances, lectures and language sessions. The Juried Art Show features Della Cheney’s Ravenstail robe. When Cheney started weaving the robe in honor of her daughter's doctorate, she didn't realize she would go through her own big change.

British Kayakers Arrive in Unalaska

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

A British kayak team that’s paddling along the Aleutian Islands reached Unalaska Sunday night.