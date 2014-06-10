Alaska News Nightly: June 9, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

State To Fight Challenge To Same-Sex Marriage Ban

The Associated Press

Alaska Attorney General Michael Geraghty plans to fight a lawsuit challenging the state's ban on same-sex marriage.

As Festival Season Kicks Off, So Does Campaign Season

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Now that the filing deadline has passed, campaign season in Alaska has started in earnest. That means a lot of TV ads, a lot of yard signs, and a lot of glad-handing. For the next few months, politicians are going to be swarming fairs and festivals in an effort to win voters. The Colony Days parade held in Palmer this weekend was the first stop on the circuit.

New Effort To Repeal SB21 Kicks Off Around State

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

A grassroots effort to repeal Senate Bill 21 kicked off last week. Meetings of the "Vote Yes! Repeal the Giveaway" campaign took place from Anchorage to Unalaska, where organizers are struggling to convince residents that oil taxes matters in their community.

Justice Department To Work With Tribes To Enhance Voting Access

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

The National Congress of American Indians is holding their mid-year conference in Anchorage this week. Titled-Claiming our Rights and Strengthening our Governance, the conference started yesterday and runs through Wednesday.

State Challenged On Native Translations Of Election Materials

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA – Anchorage

That case will go to trial later this month. A federal judge has said the constitutional right to vote requires the state of Alaska to translate all election materials into Native languages for voters lacking English proficiency. A Congressional effort to reach the same goal is also in the works.

First Sport Fishing Restriction For Any Targeted King Salmon Fishing in The Kuskokwim

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has issued an emergency order prohibiting sport fishers from targeting king salmon on the Qanirtuq River.

Graduation Marks 10th Anniversary Of Dental Health Aide Therapist Program

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

A group of six dental health aide therapists graduated from training Friday in Anchorage. The ceremony also marked the 10th anniversary of the innovative program that places mid-level dental practitioners in under-served rural communities across Alaska. 81 villages in the state now have therapists.

Anchorage Museum Becomes Smithsonian Affiliate

Joaquin Palomino, APRN Intern

This week the Anchorage Museum reached a new level of recognition when it became a Smithsonian Affiliate, making it the only institution in Alaska that’s part of the Smithsonian’s network of 160-museums.