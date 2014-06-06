Alaska News Nightly: June 5, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Court Says Alaska Must Translate Election Materials Into Alaska Native Languages

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

A federal judge says the constitutional right to vote requires the state of Alaska to translate all election materials into Native languages for voters lacking English proficiency.

What Do The EPA’s New Carbon Rules Mean For Alaska?

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Alaska utilities and policymakers are puzzling over President Obama’s proposal to cut carbon pollution from power plants and what the rules would mean for Alaska. Around the country, the proposal is viewed as a push to get states to clean up their coal plants, but that may not be the easiest way for Alaska to meet its target.

Company Operating Red Dog Mine Opts For Fine Over Wastewater Pipeline

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

The Canadian company that operates the Red Dog Mine in northwest Alaska says it won’t build a pipeline to carry wastewater away from the mine site to the Chukchi Sea—opting instead to absorb an $8 million fine laid out in a 2008 lawsuit settlement.

NPFMC Meets in Nome; Bering Sea Pollock Remains Flat, Chinook Bycatch Is Up

Anna MacArthur, KNOM – Nome

After days of scientific subcommittees, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council had its first round of meetings Wednesday in Nome. The Council heard reports from fisheries across the North Pacific.

NPFMC Looking to Reduce Salmon Bycatch

Zachariah Hughes, KNOM – Nome

This morning an advisory panel of the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council heard public testimony on proposed policy changes to salmon bycatch. The panel makes recommendations to the governing board of the council, which is meeting this week in Nome.

Shipwrecks Take Long Path To Cleanup

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

An abandoned crab vessel will finally be pulled off the beach in Unalaska, more than seven months after it ran aground. But, the Arctic Hunter isn’t the only wreck that’s been waiting on a cleanup.

Mat-Su School District Seeks Pre-K Funds

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The Matanuska-Susitna School District's pre-school program is in jeopardy. "Widening the Net" brings pre-kindergarten education into selected district schools, but school funding reductions may force the district to shut down the innovative program in the fall.

Remembering The Internment Of 83 Alaska Natives During WWII

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

More than seventy years have passed since the U.S. government forced the people of Atka from their homes to an internment camp on Killisnoo Island in Southeast Alaska.

To protect them from Japanese invasion during World War II, they were moved 1,600 miles from the Aleutian Islands to an old whaling and herring village across the water from Angoon on Admiralty Island.

They have not been forgotten. A group of Southeast Alaskans traveled to Killisnoo last weekend to memorialize the Aleut people of Atka.