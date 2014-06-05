Alaska News Nightly: June 4, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

King Cove Road Advocates Sue Federal Officials

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

Tribes, local governments, and residents from the King Cove region are suing federal officials for denying them the right to build a road through a wildlife refuge.

Exxon Mobil Developing Point Thomson Into Natural Gas Field

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The first natural gas targeted development project on the North Slope is expected to come on line as early as next year. The Pt. Thompson Field is being developed by Exxon Mobil, 60 miles east of Prudhoe Bay.

Pavlof Eruption Grounds Some PenAir, Grant Flights

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

Local flights were grounded on the Alaska Peninsula on Wednesday, as Pavlof Volcano continued to erupt.

Earthquake Shakes Southeast Alaska

Rosemarie Alexander & Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

An earthquake shook some Southeast Alaska residents out of bed early Wednesday morning.

BLM Completes Land Transfer For Alaska Village

The Associated Press

The Bureau of Land Management says it has completed a land transfer for an Alaska Native village.

Bergdahl’s Hometown Unprepared For Public Backlash

Jessica Robinson, Northwest News Network

Almost immediately after the jubilant response to former Fort Richardson soldier Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl’s release from the Taliban on Saturday, the story took a very different turn. First, there was criticism of the Obama administration for exchanging five Taliban detainees for Bergdahl. Then, some soldiers from his former unit started speaking out against the freed prisoner of war. Bergdahl's hometown in Idaho was unprepared for the public backlash.

Wolf Population Declining In Denali National Park

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Unalaska

A survey of wolves in Denali National Park and Preserve this spring turned out the fourth lowest count since biologists started keeping track of the animals nearly 30 years ago. Park Service officials say the numbers show a decline in the population, but they haven’t settled on an explanation.

Over 4,250 Show For Anchorage’s Bike To Work Day

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

More than 4,250 bikers turned out for Bike to Work Day in Anchorage on Wednesday. That's more than double the participants for last year's snowy event, when low numbers were blamed on the cold, wet weather. In 2012, about 3,800 bikers took to the streets and trails. Lori Schanche is the non-motorized transportation coordinator for the municipality. She says the number of riders counted at each special Bike to Work station has increased, but the percentage of people wearing bike helmets is down slightly to 87%. It was at 92% last year.

Anchorage Assembly Considers Labor Law Options

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Anchorage Assembly members met on Tuesday to continue the conversation about the municipality's controversial labor law - AO 37.

Canadian Man Embarks On 6,700 Mile Horseback Trip

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Canadian man started a horseback trip from Deadhorse to Mexico on Tuesday. Rider Len Crow is embarking on the 6,700 mile journey to raise money for orphanages, including a facility in Guadalajara, Mexico, where his ride is scheduled to wrap up in 11 months.

Ketchikan Assembly Cuts Library Funding

Maria Dudzak, KRBD – Ketchikan

The Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly voted to cut its share of funding for the city-owned Ketchikan Public Library. In 2010 city voters approved spending up to $5.2 million for the facility. Because Borough residents were not allowed to vote on the issue, who should pay for services has been sometimes controversial.