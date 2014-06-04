Alaska News Nightly: June 3, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Ketchikan Gateway Borough, State Argue Education Funding

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Judge William Carey heard oral arguments in Ketchikan Superior Court on Monday in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough’s lawsuit against the state over education funding.

Pavlof Volcano Eruption Sends Ash Toward Cold Bay

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

Pavlof Volcano is erupting on the Alaska Peninsula, sending a haze of ash out above nearby towns.

Unusual Seismic Activity Continues Near Noatak

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

Strong earthquake activity continued in the far northwest corner of the Brooks Range on Tuesday after a powerful 4.6 jolt was recorded

Thursday and was followed by more seismic activity this week.

Increased Mat-Su Property Crimes May Be Linked To Increased Drug Use

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A jump in property thefts in Matanuska Valley communities spurred the Alaska State Troopers to start a new Crime Suppression Unit in Palmer this year. Property crimes in the Valley may be linked to the increased use of drugs, like heroin, and the trend upward – of both drug use and property crimes has social costs that have yet to be tallied.

Kobuk Meeting on State-backed Ambler Mining Road Weighs Promise of Jobs against Local Concerns

Zachariah Hughes, KNOM – Nome

Yesterday evening residents from Kobuk, Shugnak and Ambler gathered in the Kobuk community school for meetings about the status of a state-backed

industrial road that would pass through the region.

Anchorage Ranks Among Nation’s Top Bike Commuting Cities

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Anchorage is celebrating its 10th annual Bike to Work Day, on Wednesday – the event is aimed at promoting bike commuting in Anchorage. But Bike to Work Day isn't the only time cyclists are on the road in the city. Data from the American Community Survey says bike commuting in Anchorage is up more than 150 percent since 1990, making it one of the top cities in the nation for bike commuters.

Shipyard Program Sets Students On Career Path

Emily Files, KRBD – Ketchikan

There have been some young faces in recent weeks at the Ketchikan shipyard. This spring, Vigor Industrial started a new job training course for high schoolers. Three Ketchikan High School students have stuck with the program. For one of them, working at the shipyard has been especially meaningful.