Alaska News Nightly: May 30, 2014

Drug Stockpile Recovered From Unalaska Home

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

Unalaska police may have reached a turning point in a long investigation into drug sales. Two people are in custody after a stockpile was discovered at the home – and business – they both share.

Amid Green Peace Protests, ExxonMobil Readies for Summer Project in Russian Chukchi

Zachariah Hughes, KNOM – Nome

Yesterday Norwegian police and special forces cleared Green Peace protestors off an oil rig in the Barents Sea. Activists have since been using a boat to block access to the proposed drill site, which could become the world’s Northern-most offshore oil well. But on the Russian side of the Chukchi Sea, American and Russian energy companies are getting ready for a season of seismic surveying.

Alaska Journalist Bob Tkacz Found Dead

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

Veteran Alaska journalist Bob Tkacz has died. He was 61. With his gravelly voice and dogged interviewing style, Tkacz was a fixture in the state capital press corps for more than 20 years.

Bethel Test Fishery Starts Early

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

The Bethel Test Fishery put nets in the water five days early this year. With no salmon fishing happening in the early season, the test data will be central to understanding the strength of the king run and helping managers decide when to open up for other species.

Rain Gives Crews Leg Up On Funny River Fire

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

Rain and cooler conditions have given firefighters a chance to strengthen their effort and get a step ahead in their battle with the Funny River fire on the Kenai. Officials are always trying to plan a few days in advance. But now, they are also looking ahead to the next few months and long-term management of the fire and its effects.

AK: A Musical Celebration

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Alaskans have had some big anniversaries this year: The ‘64 earthquake and the Exxon Valdez oil spill among them.

Acoustic musicians celebrated their own anniversary last month in Juneau: the Alaska Folk Festival’s 40th. The week of concerts attract hundreds of singers, pickers and strummers and thousands of audience members from around the state – and the nation.

300 Villages: Rampart

This week, we're heading to Rapart, in Interior Alaska. The Koyukon Athabascan community is tiny, but working to attract new residents. Floyd Green is tribal administrator of Rampart Alaska. He's just 21-years-old.