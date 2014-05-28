Alaska News Nightly: May 27, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

Rains Fall on Kenai Fire, But More Needed to Help

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

After a streak of warm, dry weather, firefighters are seeing a break in the weather, with rain falling Tuesday during the early morning hours and temperatures in the 50s. Officials said the weather pattern should hold for at least the next few days. There has been enough rain to dampen the grass, which should keep the fire from spotting and creeping ahead. But, it will take quite a bit more rain to affect the black spruce, which has been one of the fire's main fuels.

Evacuation Order Lifted for Kenai Residents

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI - Homer

The fire management team lifted the evacuation order this morning for Funny River Road from Mile 7 to the end of the road. Homeowners near the road remain under an evacuation alert, which means they should be ready to leave again if the fire gets worse in that area. Residents of Funny River Road were evacuated over the weekend. Many left with just a few necessities and haven’t been back home since.

Begich, Coast Guard Admiral Visit Aleutian Islands

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

This weekend, Senator Mark Begich and Coast Guard Rear Admiral Thomas Ostebo made a brief appearance in the Aleutian Islands. The officials shared their vision of how Unalaska -- and other coastal communities -- will have to support economic activity in the Arctic.

Research Center to Monitor Acid Levels

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Remotely operated vehicles will be plying Prince William Sound and the Gulf of Alaska this summer, measuring acid levels. The float and glider vehicles are the latest technology deployed through a long running monitoring project overseen by University of Alaska Fairbanks Ocean Acidification Research Center Director Jeremy Mathis.

Utility Has Plan to Bring Natural Gas to Fairbanks Area

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Interior Gas Utility has laid out a plan for getting natural gas to thousands of homes in North Pole and other outlying areas of Fairbanks. The non-profit public utilities plan covers more than $200 million of work, spread over six years.

Golden Valley Electric Loses Biggest Customer

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Golden Valley Electric Association is scheduled to lose one of its biggest customers this week – the Flint Hills Resources refinery in North Pole. But GVEA is working on plans to hook up another industrial customer next year that will buy nearly as much electricity as the refinery.

Alaska Farmers Eligible for USDA Transportation Help

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Starting July 21, farmers in Alaska can sign up for the US Department of Agriculture's Reimbursement Transportation Cost Payment Program. Under the 2014 Farm Bill, farmers outside the contiguous US can now receive a portion of the costs of shipping their agricultural products over long distances.

Uncertainty Hovers Over Fishing Season

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

A few fishermen from the communities in the Kuskokwim caught king salmon before the scheduled closures last week. In a typical year the first catch is a time of joy but this year it's bringing uncertainty.

Yaakoosgé Daakahídi Alternative High School Graduate Profile

Casey Kelly, KTOO - Juneau

High school graduation is an accomplishment worth celebrating for all students. But for some the achievement is that much sweeter, because of the obstacles they had to overcome. KTOO profiles profiles a graduate of Juneau’s Yaakoosgé Daakahídi Alternative High School, who has been living on her own for about a year.