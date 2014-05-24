Union Leader Files Complaint Against Anchorage Mayor Sullivan

The head of the state’s biggest labor union has filed a complaint against Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan, who is running for lieutenant governor.

Alaska AFL-CIO President Vince Beltrami argues that Sullivan inappropriately used government resources for the purposes of his campaign.

Earlier this month, Sullivan came under fire for likening mandatory union dues to slavery at a lieutenant governor candidates forum, and subsequently issued an apology through his spokesperson in the mayor's office.

Beltrami holds that the apology should have not have been delivered by municipal staff, and that it amounts to a violation of statute.

Sullivan told the Anchorage Daily News he believes there is no merit to the complaint.The Alaska Public Offices Commission will review the matter within 30 days.