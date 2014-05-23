Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Solar Energy from the Ocean

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published May 23, 2014 at 4:00 PM AKDT
(Image courtesy YourCleanEnergy)
Solar energy technology has greatly improved over the last few years, but who would have thought that the ocean could be used as a solar collector? And who would have installed the technology to do so? That’s what’s now being done at the Seward Sea Life Center. And now they’re seeking to spread the energy.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve HeimelAlaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • Darryl Scheafermeyer, Facilities Director, Alaska Sea Life Center

  • Tom Royer, Professor Emeritus of Oceanography, University of Alaska

  • Andy Baker, Energy Consultant, YourCleanEnergy

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 27, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast.

