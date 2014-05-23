Solar Energy from the Ocean
Solar energy technology has greatly improved over the last few years, but who would have thought that the ocean could be used as a solar collector? And who would have installed the technology to do so? That’s what’s now being done at the Seward Sea Life Center. And now they’re seeking to spread the energy.
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Darryl Scheafermeyer, Facilities Director, Alaska Sea Life Center
- Tom Royer, Professor Emeritus of Oceanography, University of Alaska
- Andy Baker, Energy Consultant, YourCleanEnergy
- Callers Statewide
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send e-mail to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 27, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.