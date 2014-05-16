Heroin, Meth Seized In Kodiak Arrests

Three Kodiak residents are behind bars and more heroin is off the streets after their arrest Monday afternoon.

Charged with robbery, theft, assault, kidnapping and drug misconduct are 39-year-old Jami Gibson, 38-year-old Phil Gibson and 27-year old Julian Valdez. The three were arrested after allegedly tying up three men living in a tent and beating one of them with a wooden rod.

Sergeant Eric Olsen is with the Alaska State troopers and said the unidentified victims, aged 17, 21 and 23, told troopers they were awakened early Monday morning by someone cutting open their tent. He said they were then tied together with a phone cord and the 21-year-old was beaten repeatedly with what was described as a large wooden dowel. At some point the men were able to escape their captors and seek medical treatment in the emergency room and the troopers were contacted to come investigate.

“At that point additional resources were obtained," Olsen said. "Both the Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Kodiak Police Department conducted a joint operation in which two search warrants were served at a residence here in Kodiak within the city limits area.”

The home belonged to the Gibsons, and during the search officers found about 15 grams of black and brown heroin, 1 gram of methamphetamine, prescription narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The drugs have an approximate street value of $14,000.

Jami and Phil Gibson were arrested and Olsen said further investigation led to the arrest of a third accomplice, Valdez, later Monday afternoon.

Olsen said the attack of the three men in the tent was provoked after one of the men reportedly stole a large sum of money from the Gibsons.

“This is not a random event. The citizens of Kodiak are not in danger of anything else like that," Olsen said. "So at this point the case has been presented to the district attorneys office. We’re still conducting follow-up investigation.”

The three men that were arrested were held at the Kodiak jail until their arraignment Tuesday afternoon. Both Phil Gibson and Valdez were held on $250,000 bail as well as a court-appointed third part and Jami Gibson was held on $50,000 bail plus a court-appointed third party.

Olsen said these recent arrests reaffirm that Kodiak does indeed have a drug problem and it is most likely contributing to other crimes in town.

“The town of Kodiak, we have an epidemic of drug problems here in this town. It’s out of control and we’re doing the best we can to follow up on every action and report of narcotics that we receive," Olsen said. "It’s a team effort by our agency as well as other local agencies here in Kodiak. And we’re doing the best we can. We realize there’s a problem and we’re doing everything we can to make sure the citizens of Kodiak are safe and that it’s not a continuing problem. But right now meth and heroin is our number one problem and it’s a catalyst for all kinds of different problems. And any help we can get from the public is truly appreciated.”

Olsen said folks can always report tips to Crime Stoppers anonymously. That phone number is 486-3113.