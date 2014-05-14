Alaska News Nightly: May 13, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

State Supreme Court Hears Same-Sex Survivor Benefits Case

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The Alaska Supreme Court heard oral arguments today in a case that challenges whether same-sex couples should receive survivor benefits.

Rubenstein Reforming Face Of Carlyle Group

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

If you’ve heard anything about Alice Rogoff, the woman who recently bought the Anchorage Daily News, you’ll likely know that she’s married to a billionaire. David Rubenstein founded the Carlyle Group, a Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm, and he’s Number 209 on the Forbes list of wealthiest Americans.

Shishaldin Volcano Rumbling To Life

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

Shishaldin Volcano is rumbling to life in the Aleutian Islands.

Bethel City Council Fires City Manager Lee Foley

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

The Bethel City Council voted unanimously to fire City Manager Lee Foley during a special meeting Monday.

Fish and Game Expects Low Yukon Chinook Run

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

The run size for Yukon River Chinook, or king salmon is likely to be lower than last year’s. Fishermen saw the lowest run of kings on record in 2013. Sport fishing throughout the entire Yukon River drainage area, including the Tanana River is closed this summer. Biologists don’t expect enough fish for a subsistence or commercial harvest this year either.

Old And Bold Pilots: Warren Polski

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Alaska is celebrating a century of aviation. As part of an occasional series, we've invited seasoned aviators to tell us about their adventures at the controls. Retired Anchorage pilot Warren Polski came to Alaska with his family when he was 9 and got his pilot's license at age 16. He flew with the Civil Air Patrol for the next 50 years on search and rescue missions. One memorable flight was right after the 1964 earthquake. Polski took the first plane into Whittier, flying in two workers from the department of public safety. He says the ground was covered in debris and he needed to attempt to land on an airstrip maintained by the railroad.

Kuskokwim Elders React To This Year’s Breakup

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

This year residents along the Kuskokwim River experienced a rare break-up when the river seemingly broke up in reverse. While elders say this year was a unique event they also believe it could be sign of things to come.

The Dauenhauers Teach Tour Guides How To Teach Tourists

Emily Forman, KCAW – Sitka

Two of greatest living scholars on Sitka’s Russian and Tlingit past were in town last week to train National Park rangers on the historic battles that took place there. Park rangers give programs but sometimes they’ll interact with visitors for only a few minutes. So the challenge is: How do you teach visitors about the culture in a memorable way?