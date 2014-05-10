Alaska News Nightly: May 9, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Tacoma Climber Dies On Denali

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

Just days into climbing season, a mountaineer has died in an an accident high on Denali. Sylvia Montag, 39, of Tacoma Washington, became separated from her climbing partner before falling nearly 1,000 feet.

Joe Miller Speaks Out In Favor Of Libertarian Party

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Thursday, Republican Senate Candidate Joe Miller did something unusual: He spoke out in support of a party that was not his own. The comments concerned the Libertarian Party, which could be in a position to gain from some dissent within the state GOP.

YKHC CEO Releases Layoff Details

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation Officials announced layoffs this week due to a $12 million budget shortfall. It’s the second round of cuts in less than a year.

Sand Point Sees Progress In War On Drugs

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

A man allegedly carrying black tar heroin was arrested as he stepped off a plane in Sand Point last month. It’s the most recent development in the town’s fight against hard drugs.

UAF Mining Extension Offering Basic Prospecting Class

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

The University of Alaska Fairbanks mining extension program will offer a basic prospecting class in Palmer tomorrow.

AK: Plastics

Johanna Eurich, APRN Contributor

Some say that after climate warming, plastic is the biggest environmental problem we face. And unlike climate warming, no one argues over who is responsible for the plastic in our oceans. We are. After researching and reporting on it, Johanna Eurich wanted to do her part to reduce plastic trash. The task is daunting. She started at home, in her tiny log cabin in Spenard.

300 Villages: Pelican

This week, we're heading to Pelican, in Southeast Alaska on Chichagof Island. Patricia Phillips is Mayor of Pelican.