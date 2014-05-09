Wilderness in Alaska

Whether you call it locking up land or protecting it, wilderness designation raises some profound cultural, biological and management questions. As it turns 50 years old, is the Wilderness Act showing signs of age? Or has it barely reached maturity? Nowhere in the country is there more wilderness than Alaska.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:



PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 13, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE