Alaska News Nightly: May 6, 2014

National Science Foundation To Deploy Seismic Sensors In Alaska

Steve Heimel, APRN – Anchorage

Alaska is the place to be if you want to study earthquakes. In a year, it has as many earthquakes as all the other states combined. Scientific study of those quakes is beginning to ramp up significantly as the National Science Foundation deploys a new network of seismic sensors this summer.

Alaska’s UAV Test Site Begins Operation

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The University of Alaska’s status as a Federal Aviation Administration unmanned aerial vehicle test center is official. Events in Anchorage and Fairbanks marked the start of operations on Monday.

Mallott Leaving Sealaska To Focus On Campaign

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Democrat Bryon Mallott will leave Sealaska’s board of directors next month to spend more time campaigning for governor. The move shakes up an already contentious board election.

Bethel City Council Confirms Code And Policy Violations

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

The Bethel City Council met Monday night in executive session for three hours with the attorney they hired to conduct an investigation into nepotism, contracts, and personnel issues.

GCI Turns 3G On In Bethel, Faces Lawsuit

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

The same week that GCI turned 3G on in Bethel, attorneys served the company with a lawsuit. It alleges that GCI over-promised and under-delivered on its wireless, smart phone and data-plans.

Juneau Woman Found Off Salmon Creek Trail Dies

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

A 61-year-old woman died after being found in the water off Salmon Creek Trail near Juneau Sunday afternoon. Her body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for an autopsy.

Great Land Trust Planning To Buy Top Of Bodenburg Butte

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The Great Land Trust plans to buy the top of Bodenburg Butte in Palmer.

Online Realtor Says Sitka Tops State In Livability

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Sitka has won a spot on top of yet another list. The online realtor Movoto says Sitka is the most liveable community in Alaska. Just ahead of Anchorage and Juneau.