Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alternative Public Education Opportunities

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published May 2, 2014 at 4:00 PM AKDT

For many years policy leaders have been talking about ways to bring more education choices to rural Alaskans. Now those options are beginning to appear. Legislation has passed to benefit charter schools and boarding schools around the state.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve HeimelAlaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • Jerry Covey, former Alaska Commissioner of Education

  • Rebecca Huggins, Principal, American Charter Academy

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
Talk of Alaska
Steve Heimel
sheimel (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8454 | About Steve
See stories by Steve Heimel