Seward’s Icebox
What was William Seward thinking when he pushed the purchase of Alaska from Russia? What would most surprise him if he could see Alaska now? Seward’s Day is a state holiday; a town and a highway are named after him; but who was he? Two historians will help us understand why we’re not part of Russia, on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Walter Stahr, author, “Seward, Lincoln’s Indispensable Man”
- Steve Haycox, Professor Emeritus of History, University of Alaska Anchorage, author of“Alaska, an American Colony”
- Callers Statewide
