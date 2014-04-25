Seward’s Icebox

What was William Seward thinking when he pushed the purchase of Alaska from Russia? What would most surprise him if he could see Alaska now? Seward’s Day is a state holiday; a town and a highway are named after him; but who was he? Two historians will help us understand why we’re not part of Russia, on the next Talk of Alaska.

Walter Stahr, author, "Seward, Lincoln's Indispensable Man"

Steve Haycox, Professor Emeritus of History, University of Alaska Anchorage, author of"Alaska, an American Colony"

Callers Statewide

