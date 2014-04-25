Alaska News Nightly: April 24, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Ferry Dock In Skagway Sinks

Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO – Juneau

The state ferry in Skagway remains underwater and is closed indefinitely.

Southcentral Foundation Reaches Historic With IHS

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Anchorage based Southcentral Foundation announced a settlement with the Indian Health Service over contract payments that at $96 million represents the largest IHS settlement in history.

Lawmakers Make Tentative Deal On Education Bill

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Negotiators from the State House and Senate have reached a deal on the governor’s education bill, and it includes a mix of permanent and one-time funding increases.

As Legislature Make Progress On Adjourning, KABATA Bill Falls Apart

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Less than two hours after the combative House and Senate seemed to reach a truce on education, a bill dealing with the proposed Knik Arm Bridge fell apart on the House floor.

Investigation Attributes USCG Death To Faulty Equipment, Work Practices

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

The Coast Guard has finished investigating a Bering Sea rescue that left a 28-year-old crewman with fatal head injuries late last year.

According to a review board, faulty equipment and work practices developed by the crew of the cutter Waesche put Petty Officer Travis Obendorf in harm's way.

Customers Suing GCI For Poor Cell And Data Performance

Shane Iverson, KYUK – Bethel

GCI is facing a lawsuit filed by customers along the Kuskokwim River in Western Alaska. The suit alleges that the communications company has been ripping off customers in the YK Delta.

Alaska Food Policy Council Hosts Bethel Town Hall Meeting

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

Members of the Alaska Food Policy Council hosted a town hall meeting in Bethel last week to gather information they’ll use to guide statewide food policy.

NOAA Investigating Rare Whale Beachings

Anna Rose MacArthur, KNOM – Nome

Three rarely seen whales beached on Alaska’s coast last year, and NOAA Fisheries is investigating whether human activity contributed to the strandings.

More Tourists Expected In Petersburg This Year

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

More tourists are expected to visit Petersburg this summer than in recent years. Located on Mitkof Island, the small town cannot accommodate large cruise ships because of the shallow channels. But that’s just the sort of thing that some visitors are looking for.