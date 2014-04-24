Lentils with Kale, Goat Cheese, and Walnuts

It's springtime in Alaska. A wondrous time of year, full of piles of brown snow on the sides of the highways, potholes the size of craters ready to take a bite out of your car's undercarriage, and windshields full of rock chips from the copious amounts of gravel on road ways that have yet to be swept up and re-deposited for storage in anticipation of next year's snowfall. Ah, a magical time of year indeed.

Springtime in Alaska is my least favorite time of the year. Which is why I'm getting the hell out of Dodge to a sunny destination.

Until then, I will endure the final stages of winter with the rest of my neighbors who are anxiously awaiting that first flicker of green on the trees. All the while knowing full well that Mother Nature's wicked sense of humor likely means at least one more dumping of snow before the end of May.

Sigh.

I've been keeping my Alaskan Springtime blues at bay by cooking up a storm in my kitchen! Short ribs, pasta, spring salads, soups...anything to keep the dreary brown grass on my lawn out of sight and out of mind. Summer can't come soon enough!

I devoured this lovely little lentil salad soon after I took these pictures. Perfectly light and healthy, yet hearty enough to fill me up, this dish makes a great weeknight meal after a busy day at work. Even better, the leftovers hold up well for lunch the next day. Which is exactly what I did with them.﻿

