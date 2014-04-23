Alaska News Nightly: April 22, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

BP Sells Some North Slope Assets To Hilcorp

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

BP announced Tuesday it's selling some of its assets on the North Slope. The company will sell to aging oil fields – Endicott and Northstar – to Hilcorp, a company that is developing oil and gas wells in Cook Inlet. Hilcorp will also buy a 50 percent interest in two other fields- Milne Point and Liberty.

Legislature Remains Embroiled Over Education Bill

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

The Alaska State Legislature is still at an impasse over the Governor’s education bill.

Miller Kicks Off Campaign in Wasilla

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller kicked off his campaign Monday night in Wasilla before a few hundred supporters. Miller drew cheers as he hit on popular Tea Party themes, like abolishing the IRS and ending state surveillance. And he may be the only candidate in the race with a personalized country-western anthem.

APD Implements New Crime-Tracking Systems

Jolene Almendarez, APRN – Juneau

The Anchorage Police Department is using two new systems to communicate with the public about crimes in the city. One is a crime mapping system and the other allows city residents to receive messages directly from the department.

Expert Anticipates Low Prices For Togiak Herring Fishery

Mike Mason, KDLG – Dillingham

The largest herring fishery in Alaska is the Togiak sac-roe herring fishery and many stakeholders are preparing for an early start to the season. But at least one expert thinks the price may be so low this year, it won't be worth fishing.

Comment Period Opens For Cruise Waste Permits

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

The Legislature approved new regulations last year for cruise ships to release wastewater into Alaska’s oceans. Since then, the state has developed a permit process based on those regulations. Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Water Director Michelle Hale stopped in Ketchikan this week to talk about the changes.

Tlingit Elder, Master Storyteller Cyril George Dies

Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO – Juneau

Tlingit elder Cyril George Sr. has died at the age of 92. A fisherman, boat builder, master story teller, and man of great faith, George passed away last week at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage.

Brace Yourselves, Bird Season Is Coming

Dave Waldron, APRN – Anchorage

Birding season is about to pick up in Alaska, and now is the perfect time to start preparing.