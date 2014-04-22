Alaska News Nightly: April 21, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Lawmakers Search For Education Bill Solution

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Last night, the Alaska State Legislature failed to meet their 90-day deadline after the House and Senate couldn't reach an agreement on a major education bill. Lawmakers stayed on the floor until 4am trying to wrap up their work, but it was not enough. Now, they’re back at the Capitol for a 91st day of session trying to hammer out a deal.

Missed Deadline Pushes Initiatives To General Election

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Because the Legislature did not meet its midnight deadline, three citizen’s initiatives are expected to be moved from the August primary to the November general election.

Alaska Becomes The Second State To Officially Recognize Indigenous Languages

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

Supporters of a bill to make 20 Alaska Native languages official state languages organized a 15 hour sit-in protest at the Capitol on Sunday. Their dedication paid off early Monday morning, when the Alaska Senate passed the measure on an 18-2 vote.

It now heads to Governor Sean Parnell for his signature.

‘Demo Dose’ Lab Tests Find Bacteria

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Lab testing of a synthetic saline solution wrongly used in a University of Alaska Fairbanks medical class shows bacteria. A Houston based laboratory was hired by the university to analyze samples of “Demo Dose.” The solution, which is not intended for humans, was used by UAF Community and Technical College Clinical Procedures Class students to practice injections on themselves and one another.

Gasline Official Says In-State Project Is No Pipedream

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

With an oversupply of natural gas in the country, Alaska is exploring the construction of a relatively small, low-pressure gasline within the state’s borders – while still holding out hope for a much larger project should prices improve.

Dan Fauske is the president of the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation – or AGDC. He spoke to Sitka’s Chamber of Commerce last week about when and where Alaskans may see gas.

Delta vs. Alaska: Dueling Airlines Benefit Juneau

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

In preparation for daily flights between Juneau and Seattle starting May 29, Delta Air Lines performed test flights in the capital city on Wednesday. For a long time, Alaska Airlines has been the only one flying that route.

Juneau is set to benefit from the competing partner airlines.

Earth Day Celebration Helps Mark Wilderness Act’s 50th Anniversary

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Earth Day will be celebrated with a concert in Fairbanks on Tuesday. It’s part of a summer long series of events marking the 50th anniversary of the Wilderness Act and other environmental laws.