Alaska News Nightly: April 18, 2014

School Advocates Unhappy With Education Bill’s Latest Rendering

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

In Juneau, the latest version of the education funding bill emerged today, and it isn’t what school advocates were hoping for. Senate Finance co-chairman Kevin Meyer says it’s a comprehensive bill that would add $100 million to education, and he says the majority is committed to keeping those funds in the budget for each of the next three years.

Legislators Enter Session’s Home Stretch

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Education isn’t the only thing left on the Legislature’s plate. APRN’s Alexandra Gutierrez is our Capitol correspondent, and she’s joining us today to walk us through what lawmakers need to do in the 60 hours before they gavel out.

Series Of Quakes Rattle Northwest Alaska

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

A series of earthquakes rattled Northwest Alaska about 40 miles northeast of Kotzebue Friday morning.

The tremors began with a strong 5.6 magnitude earthquake at 10:44 on Friday morning.

'Recall Lindsey Holmes' Group Takes Petition Dismissal To Court

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

Representatives from the "Recall Lindsey Holmes" group and Alaska's Division of Elections met in State Superior Court on Thursday.

NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Fatal Hageland Crash

Ben Matheson, KNOM – Nome

The National Transportation Safety Board has published a preliminary report about the crash that killed two pilots near Three Step Mountain.

Talkeetna Guides With Everest Experience Speak About Deadly Incident

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

A deadly incident claimed the lives of at least twelve Sherpas today on Mount Everest. Willi Prittie and Ellie Henke, both residents of Talkeetna, have extensive experience on Everest.

AK: Hazing Birds

Emily Forman, KCAW – Sitka

At most major airports someone is paid to chase birds off the runway. But at Sitka’s airport, that job is especially challenging. That’s because 3/4 of Sitka’s runway is surrounded by water. Fish spawn along its banks, attracting hungry birds. That problem was highlighted four years ago when two Alaska Airline jets collided with eagles on takeoff.

300 Villages: Akiachak

This week, we're heading to Akiachak, in Southwest Alaska. The village is the first in the state to formally decide to dissolve its local government in favor of traditional tribal representation. Jonathan Lomack is the executive director for Akiachak Native Community Tribal Government.