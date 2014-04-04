Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Business of Clean Energy

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published April 4, 2014 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Alaska is becoming known as a testing ground for renewable energy. As more and more clean energy technology comes on the market, Alaska’s high fuel costs can make investments in things that reduce those costs pay off quickly - in fact it’s already happening.

HOST: Steve HeimelAlaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • Chris Rose, Director, Renewable Energy Alaska Project

  • Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 8, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

