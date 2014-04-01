Alaska News Nightly: March 31, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Landmark Subsistence Decision Stands

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The Katie John lawsuit over subsistence fishing rights is finally over. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday it will not review a lower court’s decision to leave standing federal rules that provide a rural subsistence priority on 60% of Alaska’s inland waters.

Judge Overturns Dillingham’s Annexation Of Nushagak Bay

Mike Mason, KDLG 0 Dillingham

The 2012 annexation of Nushagak Bay into the City of Dillingham has been overturned by the local Superior Court Judge.

Fish And Wildlife To Review Southeast Alaska Wolves

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will review whether or not Southeast Alaska wolves should be listed for protection under the Endangered Species Act. The federal agency in March announced what’s called a “positive 90-day finding” on a petition to list the Alexander Archipelago wolf.

Mat-Su Considers Ordinance Allowing Borough To Pay For Ballot Proposition Ads

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

An ordinance now before the Matanuska Susitna Borough Assembly would allow the Borough to pay for advertising to influence voters in the case of state ballot propositions. The ordinance comes at a time when an upcoming state ballot is expected to put a number of controversial issues before the voters.

Herring Seiners Hit Target – And Then Some – In Quick Saturday Opener

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

The 2014 Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery is over. The 48 permit holders caught the last remaining fish in this year’s harvest limit – and then some – in a wild 45-minute opener Saturday afternoon right in front of downtown Sitka.

Feeling Left Out: The Health Insurance Gap In Alaska

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Monday is the deadline to sign up for health insurance and avoid a penalty under the Affordable Care Act. Insurance is available through multiple sources, from private carriers to publicly funded providers like Medicaid. But Alaska is among many states that have so far declined to expand Medicaid, and it’s created a coverage gap.

Fairbanks Approves Credit Line For Interior Gas Utility

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly has approved an up to $7.5 million line of credit for the Interior Gas Utility. The loan fund is for the borough created IGU to begin preliminary work on local gas distribution piping in anticipation of LNG being trucked to town from the North Slope via the state’s Interior Energy Project.

Bills Addressing Alaska Native Issues Get Mixed Reception

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

Two bills dealing with Alaska Native issues got different receptions from members of the Legislature on Thursday.

At least three House lawmakers were skeptical of a bill that would make 20 Alaska Native languages official state languages. About an hour later, they joined the rest of their House colleagues in voting unanimously for a bill honoring the late Rev. Walter Soboleff.