The issue of corporate personhood has been brought up repeatedly by callers to the show, and the chance to talk about it now arises with the creation of an organization that is asking political candidates to take a pledge to oppose it. The legal implications are of course obvious with the current Hobby Lobby case and the Citizens United and Boy Scouts of America rulings that preceded it.

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:





Gershon Cohen, We the People Alaska

John Havelock, former Alaska Attorney General

former Alaska Attorney General Callers Statewide

