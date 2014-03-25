Alaska News Nightly: March 24, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Legislature Weighs 'Erin's Law'

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

This week, Erin Merryn will be visiting Alaska to promote a law that provides age-appropriate sexual abuse education to children in public schools. Erin’s Law, named after the 29-year-old from Illinois, has passed in 11 states and is pending in 26 others, including Alaska. And we should warn listeners: this story talks frankly about sexual abuse and rape.

Congress Subpoenas EPA For Documents About The Pebble Mine

Mike Mason, KDLG – Dillingham

The Oversight and Government Reform Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives has subpoenaed the EPA for documents about the proposed Pebble Mine.

Ex-Secretary of State Endorses Sullivan in Tight U.S. Senate Race

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Political advertisements can get mean, but two new TV spots in the race for Mark Begich’s U.S. Senate seat are trying for that warm, fuzzy feeling.

Exxon Valdez Memories From Alaska’s Capitol Still Fresh 25 Years Later

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

It’s been 25years since the Exxon Valdez tanker ran aground, spilling hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil in Prince William Sound.

Survivors Reflect On 1964 Earthquake

Brianna Gibbs, KMXT – Kodiak

This is an important week for anniversaries of big disasters in Alaska history. Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the 1964 Good Friday earthquake and tsunami. The 9.2 quake took lives and destroyed houses and infrastructure in Anchorage, Valdez, Seward and other communities.

Rural Communities Get Help With Tax Prep

Zachariah Hughes, KNOM – Nome

The Alaska Business Development Center spent last week coordinating free tax assistance across the state. Teams of two and three volunteers travel to small bush communities to help residents prepare tax returns.

Cama-i Festival Wraps Up In Bethel

Ben Matheson, KNOM – Nome

The three day Cama-i festival wrapped up Sunday in Bethel. More than 20 dance groups from up and down the Yukon and Kuskowkin rivers and across north America came together to dance, celebrate, and this year, to heal.