25 Years After Exxon Valdez: What Would Effective Regulation Look Like?

Twenty-five years after the Exxon Valdez oil spill nearly all damaged wildlife populations have been declared “recovered,” but the spill’s impact left lasting marks on people. With another major spill taking place just four years ago, it’s time to talk about loss of trust, and how to restore it.

Lois Epstein, P.E., Master of Civil Engineering, Arctic Program Director, the Wilderness Society, member of the BSEE Ocean Energy Safety Advisory Committee

Marilyn Heiman, Director, U.S. Arctic Program, Pew Charitable Trusts

