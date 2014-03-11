I am a Craftsman

)

Mark Gould is one of the last coopers. The craft of barrel-building is quickly fading, but Gould has pursued it as a full-time job for the last 15 years. Through coopering and promoting Alaskan resources, Gould has found a passion and a guiding philosophy.

After leaving a secure career on Alaska's North Slope oil fields, Gould founded Kachemak Cooperage and has supported himself and his family through his work building and restoring barrels, hot tubs, and saunas.

Shot and Edited by John Norris

Music by Lyndon Scarfe and XPURM

Special Thanks to Anchorage Brewing Company