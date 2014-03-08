Alaska News Nightly: March 7, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Controversial Permitting Bill Back For Consideration

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

After sitting in limbo for nearly a year, a controversial permitting bill is on the move in the legislature again.

HB 77: Gauging Public Sentiment

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Last year, HB77 stalled in part because its opponents were vocal. People packed townhall meetings to tell their legislators to fight it, and tribes across the state passed resolutions asking for a “no” vote. But how widespread was that opposition? The Hays Group released a poll this week the gauges public sentiment on the bill.

DEC Commissioner Says Future Sulfolane Spill Liability Shouldn’t Preclude Sale Of Flint Hills’ Refinery

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation says the issue of liability for future sulfolane spills should not preclude Flint Hills from selling its North Pole refinery.

Buser In The Lead As Racers Approach Nulato

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

Big Lake musher Martin Buser is leading the Iditarod. After choosing an unconventional checkpoint for his 24 hour layover early in the race, he charged to the front of the race today. He's now nearing the Nulato checkpoint with Sonny Lindner, Aliy Zirkle and Jeff King in pursuit.

Iditarod Mushers and their dog teams passed in and out of the Yukon River community of Galena on various schedules throughout the afternoon.

GCI Recieves $41 Million To Build 3G, 4G In Rural Alaska

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

48 communities in rural Alaska, including 26 in the YK Delta will receive 3G or 4G data service, thanks to an FCC grant of $41 million that GCI secured.

Petersburg Sweeps Education Technology Awards

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

Petersburg School District won three statewide awards for technology in education. The district- and the community -have made computer learning a priority.

Bill Stoltze Announces Run For New Senate Seat

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

Representative Bill Stoltze, a Republican from Chugiak, announced a new political path at the Mat Su Senior Center in downtown Palmer on Friday.

Stoltze told the audience that his heart has always been in Palmer, and now he'd like to represent that city in a new state Senate district. He said he'd done "a lot of soul-searching" before making the announcement.

AK: Wave Energy

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Ocean waves do more than knock your boat around and carry trash to shore. The same force can power devices that generate electricity. Yakutat is gearing up for a wave-energy experiment that could help it – and other coastal cities – lower power costs.

300 Villages: Tok

This week, we're heading to Tok, where the community is coming together to rebuild a home for a family that lost everything in a recent fire. John Rusyniak is President of the Tok Chamber of Commerce.