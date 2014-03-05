Alaska News Nightly: March 4, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Bypass Mail System Under Attack Again

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The chairman of the House Government Oversight Committee is renewing his attack on Alaska's Bypass Mail system that delivers everything from lettuce to lumber in rural Alaska. Alaska’s congressional delegation told him, essentially, to butt out.

Bill Would Allow Guns To Be Carried On Campus

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

In Idaho, college students are protesting a bill that would allow guns on campus. Here in Alaska, they’re drafting the legislation.

Iditarod Leaders Leave Nikolai

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Iditarod race leaders left the checkpoint of Nikolai around mid day today. Sonny Lindner, Hugh Neff, Aliy Zirkle and Nicolas Petit pulled out of Nikolai within an hour of each other. But five mushers, including DeeDee Jonrowe and Jake Berkowitz scratched today, because of broken equipment that was damaged on the extremely rough trail out of Rainy Pass.

Burned Bald Eagles Draw Federal Scrutiny In Adak

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

It’s common practice to burn trash in the Aleutians, to keep landfills from overflowing. But it’s not that simple in Adak, where flaming waste has killed or injured at least ten bald eagles in the last few months. It’s now the subject of a federal investigation.

Should Humpbacks Lose Endangered Status?

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

State officials want the federal government to remove some protections for Southeast and Southcentral humpback whales. But a noted researcher says it’s too early to do that.

Panel To Discuss Possibility Of Marijuana Legalization

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

As Alaskans weigh how to vote on a ballot initiative that would legalize marijuana, the University of Alaska Anchorage is holding a forum on Wednesday evening debating the issue. Tonight we bring you the perspective of one of those panelists. Lance Buchholtz is a retired Midwestern Sheriff who joined Law Enforcement Against Prohibition or LEAP in 2013. He is also an ordained minister. He says the war on drugs isn't working.

Juneau Athlete Representing U.S. At Paralympic Winter Games

Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau’s Joe Tompkins will represent the United States in the Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

Tompkins and Andrew Kurka of Palmer are among 26 athletes named to the U.S. Paralympic Alpine Ski Team.

Tompkins has had a successful World Cup career, but has never medaled in the Paralympics.