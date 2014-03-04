Alaska News Nightly: March 3, 2014
Municipality Sues for Port Damages
Daysha Eaton, KSKA – Anchorage
The Municipality of Anchorage is suing a federal agency over problems with a port expansion project. This is the second lawsuit that the administration of Mayor Dan Sullivan has initiated to try to recover funds spent on the troubled port project.
Norwegian Contingent Prepared For For Iditarod Challenge
Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks
Other teams are still making their way into Rainy Pass as they head through the Alaska Range. It’s arguably the toughest stretch of trail. Many mushers say they’re ready for the challenge, including a contingent of Norwegians who are in Alaska to find out how their dog teams fare on this side of the world.
Bringing Money to Politics: A Job for a Pro
Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC
Alaska’s U.S. Senate race is shaping up to be a big- money affair. One hidden asset the campaigns deploy is the professional fundraiser. For Congressional races, these are typically Washington-based consultants who help connect the candidates to wealthy political contributors nationwide.
Begich Calls For Increased Education Funding
Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau
Sen. Mark Begich used his annual address to the Legislature to chastise state lawmakers for their approach to education.
Kikkan Randall Wins World Cup Sprint Race
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
Kikkan Randall is back on top. Following disappointing races at the Sochi Olympics, Randall of Anchorage, won a World Cup sprint race in Finland over the weekend.
Teammate Sophie Caldwell’s placed 3rd. The U.S. Ski Team says it’s the first ever double podium finish for the women’s team, and the first time in the modern era that a woman, other than Randall, finished on the podium in an individual race. Saturday’s victory put Randall back on top of the women’s World Cup sprint standings, as she tries to hold onto the title she’s held for the last two years.
This weekend’s World Cup races in Lahti Finland were also the European tour debut for U.S. skier Reese Hanneman of Fairbanks. Hanneman, who earned World Cup starts by skiing to top finishes at January’s U.S. National Championships, placed 73rd in Sunday’s 15 kilometer race.
State Suing Over Flint Hills North Pole Refinery Contamination
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
The State of Alaska will sue over contamination from the Flint Hills North Pole Refinery. Historic sulfolane spills have resulted in the industrial solvent migrating through ground water.
Outrage And Praise For The EPA Over 404-C
Mike Mason, KDLG – Dillingham
Friday’s announcement by the EPA to seek a 404-C designation for the proposed Pebble Mine has drawn praise and outrage.
Gov. Parnell Responds To EPA’s 404-C Decision Regarding Pebble Mine
Mike Mason, KDLG – Dillingham
Alaska Governor Sean Parnell calls the EPA decision a preemptive veto.
Alaska Zoo Polar Bears To Get New Home
Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage
The Alaska Zoo in Anchorage has been home to a long line of polar bears over the years, from the infamous sneaker stealing Binky to the fluffy cub Kali which was shipped to a sister zoo back East last year. Right now, Ahpun a female, and Lyutik, a young male, are the only two residents in the zoo's polar bear enclosure, but that is soon to change.