Alaska News Nightly: February 28, 2014

EPA Starts The 404-C Veto Process To Stop Development At The Pebble Mine

Mike Mason, KDLG – Dillingham

Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency announced today they are starting a formal process to look at using EPA's authority under the Clean Water Act to stop development of the proposed Pebble Mine.

Pebble Opponents, Proponents React To EPA Decision

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham & Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The EPA’s announcement today was directly targeted at the Pebble Mine. The developers of that project are understandably not pleased with what they say is a gross overreach of federal authority which should be concerning to all Alaskans.

Bill Could Link Drivers Licenses To Immigration Status

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Starting this year, foreign nationals who wish to drive in Alaska may be getting a closer look at their paperwork when they go to the DMV. A bill pegging the expiration date of a driver’s license to a person’s immigration status is a step away from the governor’s desk.

Pacific Area Commander Tapped As Next Coast Guard Commandant

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

The White House has nominated the Coast Guard's Pacific Area commander to be its next commandant.

People Say Final Farewell To Former Territorial Governor Stepovich

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

People from across Alaska and the Lower 48 assembled in Fairbanks today to bid final farewell to former Territorial Governor Mike Stepovich.

Senate OKs Medevac Memberships

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Legislation allowing a popular air-ambulance service’s membership program to resume coverage passed the state Senate on Friday.

Final Friday Marks Last Public Day For Alaska State Museum

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

Friday is the last day that the Alaska State Museum in Juneau will be open to the public.

Willow Runner Sets New Iditarod Trail Invitational Record

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Willow runner Dave Johnston has set a new foot record in the 350-mile Iditarod Trail Invitational race. Dragging a sled over snow, ice and dirt trail, Johnston covered the distance in 4 days, 1 hour and 38 min. That’s over 87 miles per day. Johnston bested the old record set by Steve Reifenstuhl of Sitka in 2005, by more than 14 hours.

AK: New Bishop

Emily Forman, KCAW – Sitka

Last Sunday, the Orthodox Dioceses of Sitka and Alaska installed David Mahaffey as its 16th Bishop. A historic and ornate ceremony ensued in Sitka, attracting Orthodox Bishops from New York to Quebec. On the steps of St. Michael’s Cathedral, Native elders welcomed Metropolitan Tikhon, the head of the Orthodox Church in America with traditional bread and salt.

300 Villages: Takotna

This week we’re headed to Takotna, a village of around 50 people located on the Iditarod trail west of McGrath. Nell Huffman is the secretary of the Takotna community Association.