Alaska's Natural Gas Pipeline Plan

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published February 28, 2014 at 4:00 PM AKST

Nobody ever said it would be easy to attract investment for one of the biggest construction projects on earth in the difficult conditions of Arctic Alaska, but we all know it happened once for the Trans-Alaska Pipeline. Can it happen again for a gas-line?

HOST: Steve HeimelAlaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  •  Joe Balash, Commissioner, Alaska Department of Natural Resources

  • Mike Pawlowski, Deputy Commissioner, Alaska Department of Revenue

  • Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 4, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

