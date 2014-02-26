Alaska News Nightly: February 25, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Pebble Mine Opponents Urge EPA To Kill Project

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

About 30 opponents of the proposed Pebble Mine met in Washington today with White House and high-ranking EPA staff. They came armed with a new EPA study that found a mine of Pebble's size would pose a significant risk to Bristol Bay and its valuable salmon fisheries. Now they're asking the Environment agency to take the next step and kill the project. They didn't get a definite answer.

Quinhagak Man Arrested For Murder of 25-year-old Woman

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Troopers have made an arrest in the death of a woman in Quinhagak. Troopers had been silent in the three weeks since Lisa’s Johnson’s body was found covered in brush.

Glacier Bay Land Slide Excites Scientists

Margaret Friednauer, KHNS – Haines

A massive landslide in Glacier Bay National Park more than a week ago is exciting scientists around the world for the way it was the detected, the images of the slide and the sheer magnitude of it. It’s also near a similar slide that occurred in 2012 on Mount Lituya.

House Democrats Confirm Kito To Downtown Juneau Seat

Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO – Juneau

Sam Kito III is now at work as the newest member of the Alaska Legislature.

He replaces Juneau Rep. Beth Kerttula, who resigned her House seat last month for a Stanford University fellowship.

Bill Limiting Medicaid Abortion Payout Back In Discussion

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

After being shelved for nearly a year, a bill meant to limit Medicaid payouts for abortion is back – and it’s missing a component that made it more agreeable to the Legislature’s social moderates.

Peter Tony Pleads Guilty To 3 Counts Of Child Sexual Abuse

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Former Bethel foster parent Peter Tony has pleaded guilty to three counts of child sexual abuse in a plea deal. In the agreement with prosecutors, the 70-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of sexually abusing a 4-year-old in 2012 his wife had in day care at their home. Those charges carry sentences from 5 to 99 years each.

Political Solution Sought For China Geoduck Ban

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and members of the Southeast Alaska Regional Dive Fisheries Association talked last week about the possibility of a political solution to China’s ban on Alaska and Washington State geoducks.

Pro-Union Delta Western Workers Press On

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

Last week, a handful of Delta Western fuel supply employees in Unalaska kicked off an effort to unionize by going on strike. As KUCB’s Lauren Rosenthal reports, they’re pressing ahead -- even after a visit from the company president.

Former Alaskan Appearing On ABC’s ‘Mind Games’

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

A new ABC television show called Mind Games premieres tonight and one of the weekly series actors is a former Anchorage resident and East High School graduate. Cedric Sanders says his role is an accountant named Latrell.