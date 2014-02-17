Choosing Capital Projects
Tradition is an important part of politics. The Alaska Legislature has long followed the tradition of keeping the state's capital budget process confidential until the last minute, and then releasing and voting on it in the final days of the session. Some people think that leads to bad decisions. We'll talk about Anchorage's recent tennis court controversies, and other impacts of how the legislature does its job. Is there a better way?
- Sen. Kevin Meyer, R-Anchorage, Co-chair, Senate Finance Committee
- Dermot Cole, Alaska Dispatch journalist
- Elvi Gray-Jackson, Anchorage Assembly member
- Eric Croft, former House representative, school board member
- Alaska Dispatch: "Anchorage tennis flap shows need for transparent state budget" by Dermot Cole
- Alaska Dispatch Editorial: "Lawmakers can learn lesson from great tennis match of 2013" by Dermot Cole
- Anchorage Daily News: "Tennis court compromise at the Anchorage Assembly" by Casey Grove
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 19, 2014. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 19, 2014. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)
