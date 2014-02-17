Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Choosing Capital Projects

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published February 17, 2014 at 5:45 PM AKST

Tradition is an important part of politics. The Alaska Legislature has long followed the tradition of keeping the state's capital budget process confidential until the last minute, and then releasing and voting on it in the final days of the session. Some people think that leads to bad decisions. We'll talk about Anchorage's recent tennis court controversies, and other impacts of how the legislature does its job. Is there a better way?

GUESTS:

LINKS:

HOST:  Charles Wohlforth

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 19, 2014. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 19, 2014. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)

Hometown, Alaska
