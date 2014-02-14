Cook Inlet Fishing Rule Changes

The state's fish board has passed some new rules for commercial salmon fishers in Cook Inlet, but will the rules help salmon conservation in times of declining runs?

Download Audio

HOST: Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:





Mac Minard, biologist and fisheries consultant with Mat-Su Borough

biologist and fisheries consultant with Mat-Su Borough Jim Colver, Mat-Su Borough Assemblyman

Mat-Su Borough Assemblyman Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, February 18, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE