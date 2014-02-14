Cook Inlet Fishing Rule Changes
The state's fish board has passed some new rules for commercial salmon fishers in Cook Inlet, but will the rules help salmon conservation in times of declining runs?
HOST: Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Mac Minard, biologist and fisheries consultant with Mat-Su Borough
- Jim Colver, Mat-Su Borough Assemblyman
- Callers Statewide
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send e-mail to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, February 18, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.