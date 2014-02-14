Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Cook Inlet Fishing Rule Changes

Alaska Public Media | By Ellen Lockyer
Published February 14, 2014 at 5:00 PM AKST

The state's fish board has passed some new rules for commercial salmon fishers in Cook Inlet, but will the rules help salmon conservation in times of declining runs?

HOST: Ellen LockyerAlaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • Mac Minard,  biologist and fisheries consultant with Mat-Su Borough

  • Jim Colver,  Mat-Su Borough Assemblyman

  • Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, February 18, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

