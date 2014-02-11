Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Parmesan & Walnuts

My love for Brussels sprouts extends far and deep, years before they became a fad at hip eateries in Chicago and San Francisco. Back to a time when the idea finding a fresh Brussels sprouts at the grocery store in Fairbanks was unthinkable, and so ours came to the dinner table via frozen baggies from the super market. We were so oblivious to the thought of fresh Brussels sprouts as a kid that when we grew them in our family garden, my sister and I were more excited to use them as "Barbie cabbages" than actually consuming them.

Also, Holly and I were obsessed with Barbies.

Anywho, times sure have changed! Holly and I no longer play with dolls that have no realistic relation to the actual measurements of a real woman, and nowadays I can stop by the grocery store and pick up an ENTIRE STOCK of Brussels sprouts for dinner! Or in my case, spot them at Trader Joe's in Oregon and bring them home in my luggage.

People do that, right?

Well, if they don't, they should. My sister thought I was nuts and snapped a photo. (Have I also mentioned how I stockpile Trader Joe's items at my house? I should probably share less, frankly.)

My usual method of preparation is to roast them with olive oil, salt, and pepper, or sear them in a hot cast iron skillet with plenty of bacon. But I came across a recipe for a raw Brussels sprouts salad and was intrigued. I'd heard about them, but never attempted one myself. It had simple ingredients I almost always have on hand, and it came together quickly and beautifully. And now I'm obsessed with it.