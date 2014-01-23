Alaska News Nightly: January 22, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

YKHC President Retires Amid Controversy With The Board

Angela Denning-Barnes, KYUK – Bethel

Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation CEO Gene Peltola Sr. spent this past weekend clearing out his office. The Board of Directors dismissed him without publicly explaining the decision.

GovTrack Completes 2013 Report Card On Congress

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

GovTrack, a nonpartisan website that collects data on proposed federal legislation, has completed its 2013 report card on members of Congress. It found Alaska’s Mark Begich co-sponsored more bills than any other senator, while Congressman Don Young introduced more bills than any other House Republican. But the report card was especially interesting for what it said about U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski.

Admiral Ostebo Outlines USCG’s Plans For Western Alaska

Anna MacArthur, KNOM – Nome

Coast Guard Admiral Thomas Ostebo visited Nome last week to outline summer plans for Western Alaska. The plans are part of the Coast Guard’s Alaska operation for the year, officially titled Arctic Shield 2014.

Court Says Inadequate Studies Conducted Before 2008 Lease Sale

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska & The Associated Press

A federal appeals court has ruled that federal regulators conducted inadequate environmental studies before selling $2.7 billion in petroleum leases off Alaska's northwest coast.

Gov. Parnell Addresses Budget, 'Choose Respect' and Education

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Governor Parnell says he has three main priorities for the legislative session that started yesterday in Juneau: education, the gas line and the unfunded Pers/Ters pension fund liability.

What Is The Center For Ocean Solutions?

Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO – Juneau

Representative Beth Kerttula’s new position will be the first for an elected official at the Stanford University Center for Ocean Solutions.

The center is a collaboration of marine research organizations connected with Stanford.

‘Excluder’ Could Limit Salmon Bycatch

Steve Heimel, APRN - Anchorage

The Pollock trawl fleet now has a device that could help them avoid catching too many salmon. It's what's called an "excluder," and has been in development for more than ten years. The design was presented at the Marine Science Symposium meeting in Anchorage.

Proposed Setnet Initiative Heading To Court

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

The Alaska Fisheries Conservation Alliance did not agree with the Lt. Governor’s decision this month to not allow its proposed ban on commercial set netting on the 2014 ballot. They’re taking their case to court.

Young And Old Turn Out To ‘Bonfire for Bristol Bay’ Rally In Dillingham

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

The atmosphere was festive Tuesday night at the Dillingham boat harbor as dozens came to celebrate some recent successes in the fight against the Pebble Mine.