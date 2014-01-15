Alaska News Nightly: January 14, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Former DNR Commissioner Dan Sullivan Raises $1.2 Million For Senate Race

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The U.S. Senate campaign of Dan Sullivan announced today how much money he collected in his first three months of fund-raising: $1.2 million. It’s a fast start for the former Natural Resources Commissioner, who is in a three-way race for the Republican primary.

Shishmaref Delegation Meets With Climate Change Task Force

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

A delegation from Shishmaref is visiting Congress to explain how their world is changing. Shishmaref Native Corporation President Tony Weyiouanna told lawmakers at a climate task force meeting the village used to have so much beach they played baseball on it. Now, with the water level rising and the island eroding, they don’t have enough shore to dig clams. They’re finding tumors and hair loss on the marine mammals. The ice isn’t thick enough for safe travel.

Lawsuit Could Bring Federal Oversight Into Salmon Harvests

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A federal lawsuit filed by a Cook Inlet fishermen's group seeks to overturn state salmon management in some parts of Alaska. The suit targets the National Marine Fisheries Service, among other federal agencies, and, if successful, could bring federal oversight into some of the state's salmon harvests.

Juneau Businesses Take The Bitcoin Lead

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Bitcoin is a digital currency not backed by any country’s government. The currency only exists on the Internet and has been growing in popularity over the past year and a half.

Now, a few businesses in the capital city are starting to deal in bit coin and accept it for payment.

Fairbanks Militia Leader Holding Anti-Gun-Control Rally

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

A local militia leader is organizing an anti-gun-control rally that’ll be held next month in downtown Fairbanks. The rally is one of five to be held around the state on Feb. 23 to show support for the Second Amendment and other right-wing political causes.

World Wildlife Fund Releasing Walrus Ivory Report

Zachariah Hughes, KNOM – Nome

Next month, the World Wildlife Fund is releasing a report on walrus ivory.

Grant Advances Kasaan Longhouse Repairs

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

A nearly-half-million-dollar grant will speed restoration of Alaska’s oldest Haida longhouse. The structure was first built 130 years ago.

Dena’ina Athabascan Exhibit Wraps Up At Anchorage Museum

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Sunday marked the final day of the Dena'ina Athabascan exhibit at the Anchorage Museum. A culmination of seven years of work, the exhibit reveals the art, history, culture and science of the lives of the people whose territory Anchorage now encompasses. Aaron Leggett is one of the curators and a Dena'ina tribal member. We walked through the exhibit one last time on Sunday. Leggett says thousands of Anchorage school children, residents and tourists visited during the four month run. The exhibit starts with a contemporary fish camp scene. One of Leggett's favorite parts of the exhibit is a slide show of the Dena'ina people.