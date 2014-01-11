Alaska News Nightly: January 10, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Parnell Announces New Pipeline Plan, Changes AGIA Agreement

Anne Hillman, APRN – Anchorage

Governor Sean Parnell announced Friday the state is taking a new approach to a large-scale natural gas line in Alaska.

Supreme Court Okay’s Referendum Repealing Controversial Labor Law

Daysha Eaton, KSKA – Anchorage

The Supreme Court of Alaska has ruled that a referendum launched by union supporters to repeal a controversial Anchorage labor ordinance can go ahead. The Justices made their decision in just two days.

Treadwell Campaign Attacks Begich On ANWR

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The Senate campaign of Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell has issued a series of press releases attacking incumbent Mark Begich for allegedly receiving support from Outside politicians working to lock up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and enact gun control, which both candidates oppose. But the Treadwell campaign was apparently unaware that a listed host for a Treadwell fundraiser in Chicago is one of the Senate’s biggest advocates for those same two issues.

Ravn Investigating Cause Of St. Mary's Crash

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Era commuter plane that crashed and killed four people and injured six near St. Mary’s in November. The government’s full report is many months away, but in the meantime, Era, now known as Ravn, and others are digging into the cause of the crash.

Lawmakers File Dozens Of Bills In Advance Of Session

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

State lawmakers have pre-filed more than 50 bills in advance of the legislative session.

Air Quality Regulations Worry Fairbanks, State Officials

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The controversial air-quality regulations that state officials have proposed for Fairbanks-area residents are aimed at reducing pollution from wood-burning heating systems. They do not apply to coal-fired systems, which are increasingly popular because coal is cheaper than wood.

Winter Grizzly Sightings Raise Concerns Near Denali Park

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Midwinter grizzly and track sightings have raised concern in the Denali Park area. Local resident, four time Iditarod Champion Jeff King spotted blood and bear tracks on a trail while training dogs Wednesday.

AK: Shipwreck

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

The grounded crab boat Arctic Hunter has been stuck on the rocks outside Unalaska for more than two months now. Dan Magone of Resolve-Magone Marine Services has been working on a plan to remove the wreck. Right now, the Hunter is at the mercy of the elements. So what happens to a shipwreck while it’s waiting to be saved?

300 Villages: Chickaloon

This week, we're heading to Chickaloon, a small community located along the Glenn Highway, surrounded by mountains and glaciers. Patricia Wade is a member of the Chickaloon tribe.