Permitting, the Public Process, and House Bill 77
The Legislature is going to go back into session next week, and one of the big issues they're expecting to grapple with is permitting. A controversial bill that would put restrictions on water rights and limit who can appeal state decisions has been criticized by Native groups and fishing interests, but the Department of Natural Resources says it's needed to streamline the agency's work.
HOST: Alexandra Gutierrez, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Ed Fogels, Deputy Commissioner, DNR
- Natasha Singh, General Counsel, Tanana Chiefs Conference
- Callers Statewide
