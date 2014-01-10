Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Permitting, the Public Process, and House Bill 77

Alaska Public Media
Published January 10, 2014 at 4:00 PM AKST

The Legislature is going to go back into session next week, and one of the big issues they're expecting to grapple with is permitting. A controversial bill that would put restrictions on water rights and limit who can appeal state decisions has been criticized by Native groups and fishing interests, but the Department of Natural Resources says it's needed to streamline the agency's work.

Download Audio

HOST: Alexandra GutierrezAlaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • Ed Fogels, Deputy CommissionerDNR

  • Natasha Singh, General Counsel, Tanana Chiefs Conference

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 14, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

