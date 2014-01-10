Alaska News Nightly: January 9, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Wal-Mart, State Officials Discuss Alaska Salmon

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

For months, Wal-Mart and state officials have gone back and forth on whether Alaska salmon should be sold in their stores. The dispute is over a tiny blue sustainability label from the Marine Stewardship Council, which Wal-Mart requires for their seafood. A trip by Wal-Mart executives to Juneau has left state officials optimistic for a resolution.

Army Corp Of Engineers Finalizes Deep-Water Port Recommendations

Zachariah Hughes, KNOM – Nome

As the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers finalizes details of its deep-water port recommendations the agency is anticipating continued heavy development in Northern and Western Alaska. The plan expects not only increased vessel traffic in the Bering Straits region, but offshore drilling in the Chukchi Sea and graphite production at a fledgling mining claim on the Seward Peninsula.

Senate Debates Emergency Unemployment Policy Extension

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The U.S. Senate has been debating all week whether to extend emergency unemployment compensation for the long-term unemployed. Some 6,500 Alaskans were receiving the extended benefits before Congress let the program expire Dec. 28.

Parnell Names Folger Public Safety Commissioner

The Associated Press

Governor Sean Parnell has appointed a new Public Safety commissioner.

Meeting On Wood Stove, Boiler Pollution Draws Big Crowd

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

There continues to be concern in Fairbanks about proposed state regulations aimed at reducing fine particulate pollution from wood stoves and boilers. The latest in a series of public meetings on the proposals, a hearing and open house this week, drew big turn outs.

Alaska Supreme Court Weighs Labor Law Referendum

Daysha Eaton, KSKA – Juneau

The Supreme Court is now weighing whether to allow a voter referendum that would repeal Anchorage's controversial labor law. Attorneys on both sides of the issue made their cases before the justices yesterday.

Copper Basin 300 Field Shapes Up

Tony Gorman, KCHU – Valdez

The Copper Basin 300 appears to have another loaded race field with big name veterans and a lot of rookies starting Saturday. This year, forty-five mushers from Alaska and five different countries will compete in the qualifier for the Yukon Quest and the Iditarod.

Joining Antarctica's Exclusive 300 Club

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

It's no secret that Alaskan winters are cold. This year, the "polar vortex" has brought frigid temperatures into the Lower 48 as well. There's one group of people who can freely scoff at everyone who bundles up for a mere thirty-below, however. One of them lives in Talkeetna.