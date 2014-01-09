Alaska News Nightly: January 8, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Army Cuts Will Be Small For Alaska Military

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Alaska will lose about 400 soldiers from U.S. Army Alaska operations and the announcement is being portrayed as good news from military officials in the state.

Marijuana Initiative Sponsors Submit Petition To Division Of Elections

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

Sponsors of an initiative to legalize marijuana in Alaska turned in their petition Wednesday to the Lieutenant Governor's office.

Researchers Say Ocean Acidification Could Make Fish Anxious, Impact Fisheries

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

Scientists have been saying for years that more carbon dioxide in the oceans is hurting sea life.

But a new study says the impact goes beyond the physical. It says ocean acidification is changing behavior in fish.

That could be a problem throughout the ecosystem – including for fisheries in Alaska.

Mat-Su Mayor, Fish & Wildlife Commission Divided Over Legislation

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

What should have been a routine meeting of the Matanuska - Susitna Borough Assembly and the Borough's Fish and Wildlife Commission took a political turn on Tuesday evening. It seems the Borough mayor and the Commission members have a distinct difference of opinion when it comes to divisive state legislation.

Bethel Artists To Learn About Fish Skins

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

There aren’t a lot of luxury items that come out of southwest Alaska. But there is group of artists working with a product that Alaskans know quite well, if they’ve ever put away fish. Local artists have a chance to learn to work with fish skin and bring it to new audiences and customers.

Holly Brooks Hopes To Ski Past Her (Younger) Competitors

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

Anchorage resident and U.S. Ski Team Member Holly Brooks is in the middle of her World Cup Season. And she just made her second Olympic team. Four years ago, Brooks had just started pursuing her long-shot Olympic dream. Now as she prepares for Sochi, she's in a very different position, with several years of international experience behind her.

Pacific High: A (New) Century Of Education In Downtown Sitka

Emily Forman, KCAW – Sitka

Sitka’s Pacific High School students returned from winter break yesterday, to find one last holiday gift: a new school. For the past two years, Pacific High has been housed in the Southeast Alaska Career Center, while the Lincoln Street building was remodeled from the ground up. KCAW’s Emily Forman visited the all-new Pacific High the day before students arrived and learned how this state-of-the-art facility has been over a century in the making.

Bernice Joseph Dies At Age 49

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska Native leader Bernice Joseph of Fairbanks died of cancer yesterday at age 49. Joseph was a professor and administrator at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, but she maintained strong ties with rural Alaska.