I am a Ski Builder

Will Spears is a dedicated ski bum. After growing up on the slopes of North Carolina, Spears decided to look for something a little steeper and shortly found himself in Alaska.

When Spears is not on the mountain, chances are you'll find him in his shop building skis. With his girlfriend Jeannine Armour, Spears founded Chugach Snow Tools in Girdwood, AK.

Video and Editing:

John Norris

Music:

"The Gold Lining" - Broke for Free

